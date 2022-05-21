Shahid Kapoor poses with Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter & gives glimpse of their ‘best times’ from Europe trip

Shahid Kapoor is currently having the time of his life as he is enjoying an all boys trip in Europe. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor is accompanied by brother Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu and other friends and is enjoying biking in the picturesque location. In fact, Shahid is also seen treating fans with glimpses of his fun time from the trip. However, his recent post from Europe is grabbing a lot of attention as he was seen posing with Ishaan and Kunal and their biker swag was unmissable.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared two pics from the trip wherein the boys had their biker mode on and were seen posing with their respective helmets. They were seen jumping in the air with joy in the first pic and the other pic had them slaying with their swag. Shahid captioned the post as, “#besttimes” and it certainly sent down a wave of happiness among the fans. Clearly, the Udta Punjab actor is enjoying his time with his gang.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s post with Kunal Kemmu and Ishaan Khatter:

Earlier, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput had shared a beautiful selfie of the actor which he had shared with his ladylove. Mira had captioned it as, “Postcard from the Huz”. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s much talked about movie Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. The movie was official Bollywood remake of the National Award winning Telugu movie Jersey starring Nani. He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's yet to be titled action film. Shahid will also be seen making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s upcoming project.