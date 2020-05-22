Shahid Kapoor posing with his hands in the pocket has wife Mira Rajput calling the fashion police on him

Mira Rajput shared a fun photo of Shahid Kapoor but it looks like she is not a very huge fan of his pose. Check it out right here.

and wife Mira Rajput are having a fun time at home while in quarantine and their social media posts keep giving us a glimpse into what have they been up to. Right from cooking together to having a gala time with their kids Misha and Zain, the lockdown seems to have given so many of us and them to spend quality time at home and so, that is what people are doing while making the most of this lockdown.

Meanwhile, it looks like Shahid has given Mira reasons to call the fashion police on him as he posed for a photo with his hand in the pocket and it turns out, it makes those pocket look like a murse aka 'male purse' and she sure isn't a very huge fan of the click. If we look closely, we can also spot Mira in the background clicking the photo while Shahid does what he does the best, pose for the camera. The red filter gives it a rather interesting effect and hence, the photo looks cooler.

Check out Shahid Kapoor's photo shared by Mira Rajput here:

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh and while the movie was received with a mixed response, it did very well at the box office and often, continues to be the topic of conversation. The actor was in fact, all set to star in Jersey, the remake of another South film, however, the shoot was brought to a halt due to the ongoing lockdown and so, fans have to wait to see him in the sports drama.

