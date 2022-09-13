Shahid Kapoor posts hilarious BTS moments from ad shoot with his ‘partner-in-crime’ Mira Rajput; Watch
Shahid Kapoor, who recently shot for an ad with his wife Mira Rajput, has shared a hilarious BTS video. Check it out!
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput often shell out major couple goals on social media. From their adorable selfies and posts together to their romantic and mushy comments on each other’s pictures- the two always leave fans wanting more of their cute PDA. Recently, Shahid and Mira shot together for an advertisement, and Mira posted a video of the ad on her Instagram yesterday. Now, a day later, Shahid has treated his fans by sharing a hilarious BTS video that showcases all the playful moments they shared together while shooting for the ad.
Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared a reel that shows him and Mira sitting on a couch together while shooting. Shahid can be seen holding a tiny portable fan so that Mira is comfortable, and he goofily says, “Madam ka fan. Madam ko sweating nahi hota hai lekin fir bhi thoda cooling chahiye hai." Mira then asks if her hair looks fan, to which Shahid hilariously replies, “Madam ka baal wrong side ud raha hai, abhi madam mera paisa kaat degi."
The video shows Shahid dressed in a white kurta pajama, while Mira looks glamorous in a brown ethnic top, and white flared pants. Sharing the video, Shahid wrote, “Partners-in-crime!” The video is sure to make you laugh out loud, check it out below!
On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will soon be making his digital debut with the crime thriller series Farzi, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, and Kubbra Sait. Farzi is directed by The Family Man fame Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. He will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action movie.
ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor says Kabir Singh was an 'adult' film: Number of people who watched with family is unbelievable