Shahid Kapoor on preparations for Jersey: ‘I used to spend 4-5 hours a day playing cricket’

Makers of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey are leaving no stones unturned to promote the upcoming movie. Recently, they dropped the second trailer of the film and left the fans excited. Now, in a recent interview with a news portal, the actor opened up about his film with Mrunal Thakur.

On being asked if there were any special preparations done for Jersey, Shahid told CNN-News 18, “We did four months of training. We started in Bombay and began playing on hard surfaces. We started with throwdowns. I used to spend four-five hours a day playing cricket for four months and then on set also a lot”.

Shahid added he has played so much cricket on set and enjoyed it despite serious injuries. He further informed that there is not a single special effect in the film, and they have played proper cricket on proper pitches with state-level players and tried to keep it legit.

Jersey is slated to release on April 13 and will be having a box office clash with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. The film is an official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama of the same name. The original one featured Nani in the lead. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie features Shahid in the role of a cricketer. Apart from Shahid, the movie will also feature Pankaj Kapur in the lead. To note, this sports drama marks Shahid’s first collaboration with Mrunal Thakur. Apart from Jersey, Shahid also has a web series helmed by Raj and DK in the pipeline.

