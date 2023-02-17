Shahid Kapoor protects Mira Rajput from the crowd as they exit post Shehzada screening- Watch VIDEO
Shahid Kapoor was seen shielding his wife Mira Rajput from the crowd as they exited after attending the screening of Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada in Mumbai.
Shehzada, a family entertainer starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, has released in theatres today. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada marks Kriti and Kartik’s second on-screen collaboration after Luka Chuppi. On Thursday, one day before the film’s release, the makers of Shehzada hosted a special screening of the movie in Mumbai. It was attended by the lead pair Kartik, Kriti, as well as celebrities such as Arjun Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Angad Bedi, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput. A video of Shahid and Mira exiting post the screening has surfaced on Instagram, and it shows Shahid protecting his wife when they get surrounded by the media and fans.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput walk hand-in-hand post Shehzada screening
The video that has surfaced on Instagram shows Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput walking hand-in-hand as they left the venue post Shehzada screening. The couple was surrounded by a huge crowd, with photographers trying to click pictures of the couple. Shahid politely greeted the crowd, and was seen with a protective arm around Mira, as he shielded her from the crowd gathered there. They made their way toward the car together.
Shahid Kapoor wore a white handpainted shirt, paired with blue denim trousers, while Mira looked stunning in a black sleeveless top, over which she layered a long beige shrug, and matching pants. Check out the video below.
About Shehzada
Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Shehzada also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav and Sachin Khedekar. It is an adaptation of Allu Arjun's 2020 Telugu hit, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, which also starred Tabu. Kartik Aaryan will also debut as a producer with Shehzada, joining producers Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill. The film released in theatres today, that is on 17th February 2023.
ALSO READ: Shehzada Screening: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti, Shahid with Mira and more arrive to watch film before release; PICS
Bonafide Bollywood lover with over 3 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Though Lubna studied architec...Read more