Shahid Kapoor protects Mira Rajput from the crowd as they exit post Shehzada screening- Watch VIDEO

Shehzada , a family entertainer starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, has released in theatres today. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada marks Kriti and Kartik’s second on-screen collaboration after Luka Chuppi. On Thursday, one day before the film’s release, the makers of Shehzada hosted a special screening of the movie in Mumbai. It was attended by the lead pair Kartik, Kriti, as well as celebrities such as Arjun Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Angad Bedi, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput. A video of Shahid and Mira exiting post the screening has surfaced on Instagram, and it shows Shahid protecting his wife when they get surrounded by the media and fans.

The video that has surfaced on Instagram shows Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput walking hand-in-hand as they left the venue post Shehzada screening. The couple was surrounded by a huge crowd, with photographers trying to click pictures of the couple. Shahid politely greeted the crowd, and was seen with a protective arm around Mira, as he shielded her from the crowd gathered there. They made their way toward the car together.

Shahid Kapoor wore a white handpainted shirt, paired with blue denim trousers, while Mira looked stunning in a black sleeveless top, over which she layered a long beige shrug, and matching pants. Check out the video below.