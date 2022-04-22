Shahid Kapoor is ‘proud’ of Alia Bhatt: She's shown that you don't need a hero if you're good enough

Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have worked together in two movies - Shaandaar (2015) and Udta Punjab (2016). People liked their screen presence in both movies. To note, Shahid’s latest release is sports drama Jersey which hit theatres on April 22 while Alia was last seen in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi and received lots of praise. Recently in a YouTube interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shahid talked about the Raazi actress and praised her a lot. He also said that he is proud of her.

During the interview, when asked about Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor said, “I feel like I have seen her grow into the human being she is today because I have worked with her at a very early stage in her career…And, I think when Shaandaar happened it was very early, and then, I sent her script for Udta Punjab and told her that ‘you should do this role’ and the director was not convinced that she could do it because she has fair skin and she is a city-ish kind of girl so he thought she’s not right for the character but she met us and morphosized herself in the character…”

He further added that he is proud of Alia and said, “ I am very proud to see how well she has done so early in her career and how she become such a thorough professional. She is somebody who’s motivating most of the younger actresses to do work and take ownerships of their careers. She has shown the world that you don’t need a hero if you are good enough, you can hold it (movie) on your own”

Meanwhile, talking about Jersey, the film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name, which featured Nani. It has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also made the original movie. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles.

