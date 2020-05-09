Shahid Kapoor quotes Pope Francis & explains meaning of happiness with pensive post; Fans call him ‘Kabir Sir’

Shahid Kapoor took to social media to share a quote by Pope Francis on what true happiness means. Fans of the Kabir Singh star were all hearts for the star for spreading positivity. Check it out.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, all Bollywood stars are at home with their families and are spending time with them. Among them, has been staying at home with wife Mira Rajput and kids, Zain and Misha. The Kabir Singh star was active on social media in the initial days of lockdown. Post that, he has been away from the same, with one or two posts as exceptions. However, on Saturday, Shahid began his weekend with words of Pope Francis and shared the same on social media to spread positivity.

Taking to social media, Shahid shared a note about what happiness really means in the words of Pope Francis. The Jersey star shared the message on social media. The note by Pope Francis explains what it means to be truly happy and what a person should do in the wake of obstacles in life. The pensive note shared by the actor comes amid a global health crisis and his fans hailed the positive message. While on Twitter some of Shahid’s fans rejoiced and replied to him, congratulating him on his 17 years in Bollywood, on Instagram, fans loved his positive note.

Also Read|Shahid Kapoor REVEALS two traits he dislikes about his father Pankaj Kapur and those are quite intriguing

Many took to the comments on Shahid’s post on Instagram and called him ‘Kabir Sir.’ When the lockdown had begun back in March, Shahid had conducted Instagram ‘Ask Me’ sessions where he interacted with his fans directly and revealed a lot of things about his routine amid the shut down. On the other hand, wife Mira Rajput has been posting photos of the dishes she has been making amid the lockdown for her family. A day back, she shared a photo of the matty work done by Misha and fans loved it.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s post:

On the work front, Shahid was shooting for Jersey remake before the country went into a lockdown mode. The film stars Shahid in the lead role and Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur are also a part of it. It is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. It is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×