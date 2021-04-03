  1. Home
Shahid Kapoor raises the temperature with his charm as he gets into pool to beat the summer; See Pic

Shahid Kapoor, who will be next seen in Jersey, is breaking the internet with his recent Instagram post for all the right reason.
April 3, 2021
Shahid Kapoor raises the temperature with his charm as he gets into pool to beat the summer; See Pic
Shahid Kapoor is one of the actors who are quite active on social media and never fails to grab attention with his interesting posts. The actor is often seen sharing stunning selfies, loved filled pics with ladylove Mira Rajput and of course, his movie announcements and these are undoubtedly a sheer treat for his massive fan following. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor is once again making the headlines for his recent Instagram post.

This time, Shahid Kapoor has shared a stunning picture of himself enjoying some pool time. In the pic, the Jab We Met actor was seen enjoying swimming in the pool and was evident that he is trying to beat the summer as summers have arrived. Shahid was flaunting his chiselled physique along with bearded look and sunglasses and he was, undoubtedly, raising the temperatures with his swag. Besides, the backdrop of the setting sun and palm trees were adding on to the beauty of the pic.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s recent pool pic on Instagram which will make you go weak on knees:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, will be next seen in the Bollywood remake of Telugu sports drama Jersey which had Nani in the lead and had also won a Nation Award for Best Telugu film. The Haidar star will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial which will also feature Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor does achromatic athleisure right as he styles it up with a leather backpack at airport; PHOTOS

Credits :Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

