Shahid Kapoor REACTS as Mumbai Police compares his Jab We Met character to Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy

Mumbai Police has an active social media presence, and those who follow them on Instagram must already be aware that they have a strong meme game. From pop culture to Bollywood references, the social team of Mumbai Police never fails to wow us with their creativity and humor in their campaigns. Once again, Mumbai Police has shared a hilarious meme featuring Shahid Kapoor from Jab We Met and Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders to make a point about using unique passwords.

Shahid Kapoor reacts to Mumbai Police’s meme about his Jab We Met character

On Friday morning, the Mumbai Police took to their social media to share a post about the importance of using unique passwords for each account to protect oneself from cyber-attacks. To drive the point home, Mumbai Police shared a hilarious meme in which they compared Shahid Kapoor’s Jab We Met character with Cillian Murphy’s Peaky Blinders character.

While Shahid plays the role of Aditya in Jab We Met, Cillian Murphy is seen as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders. While the movie and series are not connected in any way, the uncanny resemblance between Aditya and Shelby’s characters is unmissable, in the meme! Shahid and Cillian look extremely similar, and while sharing the collage of their pictures, Mumbai Police wrote, “Your Password ‘Shelby’ is different for all accounts. Meanwhile your password:” Shahid Kapoor could not contain his laughter, and he shared the meme with several laughing emojis.

Check out his Instagram story below!

Netizens react to Mumbai Police’s meme comparing Shahid Kapoor and Cillian Murphy

While one Instagram user lauded the Mumbai Police social team’s creativity and wrote, “Mumbai Police watches more series and movies than me,” another one commented, “The crossover we need to update every month.” Another comment read, “Now that's some creativity.”

This isn’t the first time that the uncanny resemblance between Shahid Kapoor’s Jab We Met character, and Cillian Murphy’s Peaky Blinders character has been pointed out. Back in 2020, a number of Netizens shared memes pointing out how similar they both look.

Jab We Met was released in 2007, and apart from Shahid, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

