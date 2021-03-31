  1. Home
Shahid Kapoor reacts to his three layered protection airport look: Holding my breath for over a year now

Shahid Kapoor reacted to an Instagram post from Viral Bhayani about his three-layered protected airport look. The actor said," Holding my breath for over a year now.”
Mumbai Updated: March 31, 2021 02:49 pm
Shahid Kapoor was recently spotted outside the Mumbai airport by paparazzi where he was sporting a stylish yet comfy look which seems to be perfect for the Mumbai heat and three layered protection on the face with glasses, face mask, and shield. Viral Bhayani put up the post on his Instagram by saying, “If he is able to breathe well then 5 stars.” Shahid instantly commented on the post and wrote, “ No actually have been holding my breath for over a year now.” 

Shahid got a lot of support from the fans for his comment and one of the replies on his comment states, “such a savage reply sir.” Shahid was following the COVID protocols perfectly considering that the rise of the number in Corona count has implemented a sense of danger in people especially in Maharashtra. In the picture that has since gone viral, Shahid was wearing a comfortable black t-shirt with black cargo pants and yellow sneakers. 

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Shahid’s upcoming film Jersey has become one of the most awaited for the fans and is currently scheduled to release on Diwali 2021. Jersey is the official remake of the Telugu film starring Nani with the same name. The film was very well appreciated down south and fans are hoping that the film’s potential will be explored further in Shahid’s version exactly like the magic of Kabir Singh worked wonders on the box office considering that it was also a Telugu remake of the cult Arjun Reddy. Shahid is debuting on the OTT platform with his upcoming series co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K 

Credits :InstagramShahid Kapoor pic credit: Viral Bhayani

