Shahid Kapoor reacts to Jersey releasing with KGF 2 & Beast; Says he's a huge Vijay fan.

Shahid Kapoor dropped the second trailer of Jersey on Monday as the actor began round two promotions for the film with his co-star Mrunal Thakur. The film is set to release this month and is heading for a mega box office clash with south superstars. Jersey will be releasing alongside Yash's KGF 2 and Vijay's Beast.

In a recent chat with CNN-News 18, Shahid Kapoor was asked about the big box office clash. Does the box office clash worry the actor? Replying, Shahid said, "The fact that we're releasing means that we feel it's a good time to release. Otherwise we wouldn't have. The fact that they are releasing, feels a good time for them. So, I guess, if you put the two things together there is enough space for different movies."

Shahid confessed that he loves south superstar Vijay and also wished Yash good luck for KGF 2.

"I'm a huge Vijay star (fan) and I love his movies. He's a great dancer and I have a soft spot for good dancing..I'm sure Beast is going to be a fantastic film but that is slightly for a different market. I don't think there's that much overlapping happening there," Shahid said.

He added, "KGF 2 is a sequel to a film that people have really loved. So wishing Rocky Bhai all the best. It's different genre, a big action, edgy kind of film and ours is an emotional sports film with family and a message. So, I think we all have our own space and it's a great day. There are four holidays and there's enough space in theatres for all the films and all of them should do well. It's a great thing that big films are coming together. We should look at it in a positive manner."

Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur hits theatres on 14 April.

