Shahid Kapoor REACTS to Farzi, Bloody Daddy becoming most-watched shows; 'Things are very unpredictable'

Shahid Kapoor has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than two decades now. He is one of the most talented and versatile actors who brings life to a character with his acting brilliance. The actor's simplicity, and natural acting win the hearts of fans every time. Now in a recent interview, Shahid shared his opinion on his recent released, 'Farzi' and 'Bloody Daddy', which getting impressive viewership and becoming the most-watched shows while opening up about how his stardom has developed with the arrival of OTT platforms and the rise of using social media.

Shahid Kapoor reacts to Farzi, Bloody Daddy becoming most-watched shows

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shahid Kapoor opened up on the impact of OTT platforms while reacting to the success of Farzi and Bloody Daddy. He said, "I have always craved to have the audience’s respect. I feel once an artist, whether it’s a filmmaker or actor, or even a sportsperson, has people’s respect, they will be able to create consistency in their graph. Things are very unpredictable."

By choosing the OTT projects Kapoor went on a new venture to explore himself as an actor. Emphasizing his shift towards OTT projects, Shahid revealed that he takes these roles to embrace characters that require nuance. He added, "As an actor, you should not just presume that just because you are a star, people will like you across the board, it doesn’t work like that! The audience has become very mature and clear about who they like. I was keen to see how people responded to me in that space."

Stressing the point of unpredictability, Shahid said that there are highs and lows that he feels "are very opposing in nature." "You can see that happening to various actors who are super successful, and nothing is working. It’s important to build a reputation," said the actor.

In the end, Shahid added that he loves to take up challenges and enjoys them and feels "this is a good game to play."

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in Bloody Daddy which became one of the watched-shows. The action thriller film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The cast of the show also includes Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Amy Aela, and others.

