Shahid Kapoor reacts to rumors suggesting his 'actors full of themselves' comment was aimed at Salman Khan; 'I have so much...'
Shahid Kapoor recently addressed rumors that his ‘actors full of themselves’ comment was aimed at Salman Khan, denying the claims.
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's recent remark about 'actors full of themselves' quickly went viral, with many speculating it was aimed at Salman Khan. However, he has now cleared the air, saying that if he were to make a comment like that, it would never be directed at someone he holds in high regard.
In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Shahid Kapoor denied the speculation, explaining that he hadn't meant anything by it. He added, "If I want to take a dig, it will never be at somebody who is so senior, so established, and who I have so much respect for. Just to clear that out!"
For the unversed, during a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Shahid made a comment about certain actors in the industry who he feels are 'full of themselves.' He even mimicked their behavior, suggesting they enter a room with an over-the-top presence and need to 'chill.'
The comment quickly went viral, with fans speculating whether Shahid was referring to Kartik Aaryan or Salman Khan. However, the Deva actor has now clarified the matter, putting the rumors to rest.
On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming film Deva, which is set to release soon. The action-packed trailer has already piqued audience interest, promising an exciting cinematic experience.
It also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal, Deva is set to hit theaters on January 31, 2025.
ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor calls Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone 'very good' dancers; says THIS about Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani