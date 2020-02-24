Shahid Kapoor recalls a childhood memory ahead of his 39th birthday; REVEALS how he will celebrate this year

Shahid Kapoor shares his naughty childhood memory ahead of his 39th birthday and reveals that he is going to have a working birthday this time as he will be shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh.

Birthday bells are close for as the Kabir Singh actor will be ringing in his 39th tonight. Everyone has a set of childhood memories associated with their birthday that are still fresh in our minds after years. Birthday rituals, cakes and more, there's a certain way that we all celebrated our big day during childhood and Shahid Kapoor certainly has one of the naughtiest memories to share. Like every other child, Shahid was a gift lover, he told Hindustan Times in a conversation.

The actor recalls satching gifts from his guests and running away with them. He says that his mother would get embarrassed about his behaviour but he wouldn't change. She would call him back and ask him to thank the guests and behave well but Shahid was in awe of the colourful gifts coming his way on his birthdays. He admits being greedy for them but says he hopes his kids Misha and Zain do not turn out to be like him.

Shahid further reveals his plans for his 39th birthday saying that he would have a working day. He will be shooting for his upcoming sports drama Jersey in Chandigarh, where he plays the role of a cricketer. He will be able to spare a little time when wifey Mira and his family come down to Chandigarh but as he was in the middle of his schedule, he did not wish to take a break and put the shooting on a halt. The film follows the story of a 36-year-old former Cricketer who aspires to get back to the sport and join the Cricket team breaking age stereotypes. Besides Shahid, it stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapoor, and others, It is slated for August 28, 2020 release.

