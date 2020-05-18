Shahid Kapoor recalls his fond memories from an outdoor trip as he shares a throwback PHOTO

Shahid Kapoor has recently shared a throwback picture from one of his outdoor trips on social media. Check it out.

The indefinite lockdown and the Coronavirus scare has made us remain confined to our homes for the sake of safety. Well, of course, every one of us misses going out with family members, hanging out with friends at movie halls, cafes, etc. As of now, many people have resorted to sharing those fond memories on social media in the form of throwbacks. has also been doing the same for the past few days thereby sending his fans into a frenzy.

As we speak of this, the Kabir Singh actor has shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle. He is seen standing in front of some picturesque location while looking at the other side in the picture. No doubt, Shahid looks suave in the picture as he dons a grey t-shirt and a pair of cool shades. The actor recalls old times and writes, “Missing the #outdoors. This trip was #legend.” Shahid is known to be a travel freak and often sets out on long journeys with his friends.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, the actor earned critical acclaim last year with his stellar performance in the movie Kabir Singh co-starring Kiara Advani. He will be next seen in the sports drama titled Jersey that also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in the lead roles. It has been produced by Allu Aravind and is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Jersey is a remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name featuring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

