Shahid Kapoor recalls shooting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Taal song: ‘I met with an accident…’

Shahid Kapoor is undeniably one of the most talented Bollywood actors, and he made his debut with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk. He has starred in a number of blockbusters and superhit films in a career span of 2 decades. However, did you know before making his debut, he appeared as a background dancer in several films? Shahid also had a blink-and-miss appearance in the song Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye from the 1991 film Taal, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He was one of the dancers who was seen putting the white dupatta around Aishwarya in the song. In a recent interview, Shahid recalled shooting with Aishwarya for the song, and called it the best and the worst day of his life.

Shahid Kapoor recalls shooting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Taal song

While speaking with Radio Nasha, Shahid Kapoor said that he was on his way for the shoot of Taal song when he met with an accident. He fell off his motorcycle, and he was extremely flustered when he reached the set. “No one knows this, but that day I met with an accident. I used to ride my motorcycle and I fell off it. So, I remember I reached the set very flustered because I had fallen off and I was like, what just happened with me? And that was the day this happened with me. I’ll always remember it as the worst and the best day of my life at that time,” said Shahid.

Prior to Taal, Shahid Kapoor was also seen in Dil To Pagal Hai as a background dancer. He was a member of the Shiamak Davar dance troupe back then. He recalled that he had just joined the troupe, and was a rookie, which is why he was nervous all the time. “I was a nervous wreck, just hoping I don’t mess things up,” he said.

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Shahid was last seen in Raj and DK’s series Farzi, which marked the actor’s OTT debut. It also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna. He will next be seen in Bloody Daddy, which will release on Jio Cinema on June 9.

