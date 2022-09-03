Shahid Kapoor relishes waffles for breakfast, Ishaan Khatter lets him know he clicked the picture

Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram feeds often leaves his fans to go gaga over his pictures or videos. The actor lives life king size and it is evident from his pictures. Today too the Haider actor shared a picture of him giving us all major weekend vibes as he enjoys waffles on a Saturday morning. We all know that he enjoys a warm bond with his brother Ishaan Khatter and with his comment on the picture it is clear that he has clicked Shahid’s picture.

In the monochrome picture that Shahid Kapoor posted, we can see the actor wearing a plain tee and sitting on a table and chair. He has a plate of waffles kept in front of him and the actor is all geared up to take a bite as he holds a fork in his hand. The Jersey star makes a goofy face with his tongue out and looks away from the camera. Taking to the comments section Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Goof morning I click the best images.”

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s picture:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer and it will mark the Kabir Singh actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. Shahid will also be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s upcoming movie Farzi. Pinkvilla recently reported that Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for a unique love story, which will go on floors this year. We also informed our readers that the film will feature Kriti Sanon as the female lead and will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, and Europe.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will be seen portraying the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in Raja Menon’s Pippa. The teaser of his much-awaited film is already out. The movie is based on the life of a war veteran, Brigadier Balram Singh, who fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 along with his siblings.

Apart from this, Ishaan will also be seen in a horror comedy, Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and helmed by Gurmeet Singh.

