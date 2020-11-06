Shahid Kapoor remembers his Kabir Singh days as a fan shares a throwback photo from the movie

Shahid Kapoor, who has won a lot of appreciation for his stint in Kabir Singh, has shared a throwback pic from the movie and it is breaking the internet.

has been one of the most talented actors in the industry and there are no second thoughts about it. While he has given several hits at the box office, his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh is touted to be among his career best performances. Shahid was seen playing the titular role in the movie and his intense performance won millions of hearts. Interestingly it’s been over a year since the release of Kabir Singh, but fans still can’t get enough of this romantic drama.

Interestingly, a fan recently surprised Sasha with a throwback picture of him from Kabir Singh. In the pic, Shahid was seen in the bearded look and looked dapper wearing a black t-shirt along with having an intense expression on his face. While this pic grabbed a lot of attention, it also brought back thousands of memories for Shahid. Posting the picture on his official Instagram handle, the Jab We Met actor thanked his fan for sharing it. Shahid wrote, “Memories .... thank you @shanaticmihir for this lovely pic.”

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s throwback pic from Kabir Singh:

To note, Kabir Singh, which also featured Kiara Advani in the lead, was the official Bollywood remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. After the phenomenal success of the movie, Shahid will be seen in another remake of a Telugu movie. We are talking about Jersey which will feature Shahid playing the role of a cricketer for the first time on silver screen. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also feature Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

