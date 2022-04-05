Shahid Kapoor reveals acting with Pankaj Kapur is much more relaxed than having him as a director

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most-loved actors in Bollywood currently. The actor is all set for the release of his film Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. He is leaving no stones unturned in promoting his film and has been on a promotional spree for a long time now. Well, Shahid has often spoken about working with his father Pankaj Kapur. The veteran actor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood and in Jersey, we will get to see the father-son duo sharing the screen space. In a recent interview with CNN-News18, the Kabir Singh actor spoke about the enriching experience he had while working with his dad in this film.

When asked if he has any similarities with dad Pankaj Kapur, Shahid Kapoor was left wondering. To this Mrunal Thakur confidently said that they are both very different. Sharing that performing alongside his dad was intimidating for him, Shahid added that only if you try to compete it is intimidating otherwise there is so much to learn from their experience. The actor further explained that If you stand in the frame with somebody and if he is giving you some energy and if you feel the heat of that energy and respond with a similar kind of honesty and in an organic manner, that’s how great stuff happens. And according to Shahid, such things happen when he shares the screen space with his dad.

Shahid Kapoor also revealed, “It was easier to act with him than to have him as a director. It was much more relaxed. We used to get time to chill and have a cup of coffee together in between shots.”

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput shell out couple goals as they get spotted holding hands; PICS