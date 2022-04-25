Shahid Kapoor REVEALS being bullied in school: 'I was treated very badly, teachers weren't nice'

Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his recently released sports drama film, Jersey, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. It is the Hindi remake of the National winning Telugu film with the same name that starred Nani in the lead. Now, in a recent conversation with Curly Tales, the Jab We Met actor spoke about his school days in Mumbai and revealed that he was bullied. Shahid spent his early childhood in Delhi where he lived with his mother-actress Neeliima Azim post her divorce from Pankaj Kapur. Later, the actor moved to Mumbai at the age of 10 with his mom.

The Kabir Singh actor said, "I hated my school in Bombay, cause I was bullied and treated very badly. The teachers also were not nice to me. Sorry but that's true. I loved my school in Delhi, I was there from Jr KG and I had a lot of friends. I have amazing memories in Delhi and not very pleasant memories of schooling in Bombay. My college in Bombay was really nice, I had a lot of fun, I was in Mithibai, but schooling was not so nice."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen next in an as-yet-untitled web series from Raj & DK for Amazon Prime Video with Raashii Khanna. This also marks the actor's digital debut in the OTT world. Next, he will also collaborate with Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar for the first time, which is touted to be a crime thriller.

