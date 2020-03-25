Shahid Kapoor REVEALS details about his next film post sports drama Jersey during AMA session

Shahid Kapoor has revealed the details about his next film after Jersey in a recent AMA session with fans on Instagram. Read further to know more about his next project.

Everybody has been confined to their homes and resorting to the lockdown norms amid the Coronavirus crisis that has adversely affected India too just like many other countries. Now with the announcement of a 21-day lockdown, social media is the only way to commute with each other. Our beloved Bollywood celebs have also adopted this alternative to interact with their fans during this period. is the latest celeb to do the same on social media.

The actor has recently interacted with his fans through an AMA session in which he has tried to answer numerous questions related to his personal and professional life. In the midst of all this, the Kabir Singh actor has revealed something really exciting. On being asked by a fan about his next film after Jersey, Shahid has revealed that it will be an action venture. This revelation made on the part of the actor is sure to excite all his fans.

Check out the post below:

Talking about his upcoming film Jersey, it is a remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the film also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. It has been co-produced by Allu Aravind and Dil Raju. The sports drama has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is slated to be released on August 28, 2020.

Are you excited about Shahid Kapoor’s next action venture film? Do let us know in the comments section.

