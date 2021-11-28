Shahid Kapoor REVEALS getting injured during Jersey shoot: Got some 25 stitches

On Saturday morning, Shahid Kapoor conducted a live Instagram session and interacted with his fans. During the session, the actor revealed he ‘busted’ his lower lip during the Jersey shoot. During the interaction, a curious fan asked Shahid about his experience of training with a seasoned ball during the Jersey shoot and it was then that the actor revealed the incident.

“I busted my lip on this film. My strongest memory of Jersey will be that I felt that I will never look the same again,” he said. Shahid then went on to reveal that the incident occurred when he was practicing with a seasoned ball off-camera and it was the day when he chose to not wear his helmet. “(The ball) busted my lower lip and we actually had to stop shooting for two months because of that. I had to get some 25 stitches. It actually took three months for my lip to feel normal -- it still doesn't feel normal. There's a part on my lip (giving fans a close look at it) which I feel like its dead. I can't move it. So I've given my blood to this film,” added the actor.

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same name. The original movie stars Nani and the Hindi remake has Shahid in the lead. Apart from Shahid, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and backed by Aman Gill, the film is all set to release on December 31, 2021.

