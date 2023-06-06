Shahid Kapoor reveals he didn't like himself in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat; Here's why

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Bloody Daddy, recently said that he did not like himself in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat. The film was released in 2018 and also starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. It was released in theatres after being surrounded by several controversies. In the film, Shahid played the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh while Deepika and Ranveer played Rani Padmaavati and Alauddin Khilji respectively. In an interview, Shahid said that he was 'uptight' in the film.

Shahid Kapoor talks about his role in Padmaavat

Shahid, Deepika and Ranveer's Padmaavat was a massive hit at the box office. Despite facing legal battles, the film managed to impress the audience with its grandeur and solid performances. People must have loved watching Shahid in a different space but it seems like he didn't like himself in the film. In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, the actor shared his thoughts on the same. When he was asked to name one character of his that he would like to revisit and play differently, he said that he would like to replay the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh.

Shahid shared, "I did not like myself. I was so uptight. I think I did not bring out other elements of that personality, I got stuck in a headspace. I am being candid, maybe other people liked me, but I did not."

Shahid recently in another interview also revealed that his kids Misha and Zain watched him on the big screen for the first time. He said that they watched his film Jab We Met with Mira Rajput. Shahid also said that his wife wanted them to watch Jab We Met because it is a family film and it is the only film where he isn't 'hitting people and doing all this intense stuff'.

Meanwhile, Shahid's Bloody Daddy also stars Diana Penty and Sanjay Kapoor in key roles. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will release on June 9 on Jio Cinema.