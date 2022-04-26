Shahid Kapoor reveals he takes wife Mira Rajput's permission to spend money: ‘I’m a family man now’

Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his recently released sports drama film, Jersey, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. For the uninitiated, Jersey happens to be the official Bollywood mood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama of the same name. In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Shahid Kapoor got candid about his movie, and family.

When he was asked if he saves money or spends all of it, Shahid said, “Pehle all out ho jata tha main magar ab nahi (previously, I used to spend all my money but not now). I am a family man now, mere bachhe hain, biwi hai (I have a wife and kids). Permission leni padti hai, sochna padta hai (I have to take permission and think about it before spending money)." The Jersey actor, "I didn't take her permission for my boys trip though, that's my right. I think every guy deserves a boys' trip once in a while.”

To note, Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015, and have been giving us relationship goals ever since. The couple has two kids.

Meanwhile, coming back to the film, Shahid is seen essaying the role of a failed cricketer who gets back to the field for his son. Earlier, Nani, who played the lead role in the original Jersey had given a thumbs up to Shahid starrer. He wrote, "Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801#PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit. This is true good cinema. Congratulations”.

