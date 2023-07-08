Shahid Kapoor REVEALS he was ‘destroyed’ after kissing picture with then-GF Kareena Kapoor surfaced online

In 2004, Shahid Kapoor and his then-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor were clicked kissing at a Mumbai nightclub. The picture was published in a newspaper the next morning and instantly became the talk of the town. Now, many years later, Shahid Kapoor has finally broken his silence about it, and how the incident affected him. He said that he was just 24 at the time and felt that his privacy had been invaded and there was nothing he could do to protect it.

Shahid Kapoor says he was destroyed after kissing photo with Kareena surfaced

In a conversation with Mid Day, Shahid Kapoor said that he was ‘destroyed’ back then. “I was destroyed at that time. I was just a 24-year-old kid and I felt my privacy had been invaded and I could do nothing to protect it. I was a mess, I was like, yeh kya ho gaya (What has happened)and what is going on and of course it affects you a lot.” He said that especially at that age, when one is figuring out their own feelings, and figuring out dating, and in the middle of everything, something like this happens.

Upon being asked how things have changed now considering the presence of social media and the current paparazzi culture, Shahid replied "I think know you are aware that it is 100% going to happen. At that time, we were caught off guard by it... So, it is like an informed devil as opposed to an uninformed devil scenario. You at least know, yeh toh hone wala hai(this is going to happen). Also ab toh meri shaadi ho gayi hai, bachche ho gaye hain (Also now I am married, and have kids). Nobody is interested in those things about me. They have other 24-year-olds to focus on."

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor parted ways in 2007. Shahid is now happily married to Mira Rajput and they celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary in Copenhagen yesterday. Meanwhile, Kareena is happily married to Saif Ali Khan, and the couple is enjoying their vacation with their two kids Taimur and Jeh in Sardinia.

