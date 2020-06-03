Shahid Kapoor reveals his favourite wedding ceremony when he married Mira Rajput in 2015

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput got married in a close-knit family celebration but it indeed was an extravagant affair. Find out what was the actor's favourite wedding ceremony below.

sent shock waves across the film industry in 2015 when the actor married Mira Rajput who had absolutely no connection to Bollywood. The couple have since then dished out couple and family goals on social media and grown into a family of four with their little ones Misha and Zain. In a recent interview with Vogue, Shahid and Mira have opened up on their marriage and initial meetings.

On meeting Mira for the first time, Shahid said, "The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around. Are we even going to last 15 minutes?'" But as the two have disclosed earlier, they ended up speaking for seven hours. "I’ve never been into movies, which I think was a good thing because following that first chat, when we actually got to know each other, it was for who we are…not for who others think we are,” Mira revealed adding how it felt like an instant connection.

The couple got married in a close-knit family celebration but it indeed was an extravagant affair. Shahid also revealed his favourite ceremony from the wedding and why. He said, "The Anand Karaj ceremony was my favourite moment from the wedding. It was just a room full of our people, celebrating us, perfect strangers who were going to take this insane journey together."

Well, we must say it has been fun journey!

Credits :Vogue

