Shahid Kapoor reveals his kids Misha & Zain don’t know what he does: I like it like that

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular and loved actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. In his career, Shahid has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen, and this has earned him millions of fans from all over the country. The Jab We Met actor has also been honoured with quite a few awards for his acts as well. However, Shahid revealed in a recent chat, that there was a time when there was no one to share these happy moments with. Moreover, he also said that his kids still don’t know about his profession.

In an interview with Zoom, Shahid recalled a time when he had received ‘a big award’ but there was no one he could share the happiness with. The actor said that this was a time before he got married. “So I was just riding in my car and I was like, ‘Yeh main kiske saath share karoon (Who do I share this with)?’ That day, it really dawned upon me. We run around, wanting to have personal achievements, but they mean nothing if you have nobody to share them with,” Shahid shared.

Shahid further revealed that his two kids, Misha and Zain are still unaware of his profession. “My kids still don’t know what I do most of the time, I like it like that. Mira will be like, ‘Dad finished something really important,’ and (imitates them clapping) they celebrate. That’s that,” the actor said.

In other news, yesterday, Shahid took to his Instagram space and confirmed the news about the delay in the release of his film Jersey, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. It was slated to release on the 31st of December this year.

