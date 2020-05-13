Shahid Kapoor reveals the household chore he is doing to help wife Mira Rajput amid lockdown; Find out

Shahid Kapoor conducted a random ‘Ask Me’ session last night on Twitter and a fan asked him if he is doing any household chore amid lockdown. Here’s what the Jersey star replied.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone is maintaining social distance, including the house helps. Hence, many Bollywood stars are doing household chores by themselves. Speaking of this, fans of wanted to know what household chore he is doing to help wife Mira Rajput amid the lockdown. Last evening, Shahid conducted a random, out of the blue ‘Ask Me’ session on Twitter and fans had tons of questions to ask the Jersey star. From asking about his film Jersey to Kabir Singh, fans asked Shahid about everything.

Shahid too responded to many of the questions and one of them was pertaining to the household duties that the superstar might be doing amid the lockdown to help wife Mira. A fan asked Shahid, “Khana, bartan, kapde.. Ye sab kare ho kya lockdown me?” To this, Shahid humbly replied to the fan and revealed that he is taking care of washing utensils. Not just this, Shahid further asked the fan which duty he is doing to help his family amid the lockdown.

Also Read | Mira Rajput gets smothered with love by a ‘questionably dressed’ hubby Shahid Kapoor in throwback birthday pic

Shahid wrote, “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara?.” Well, that surely left fans in awe of the superstar who is trying to help out with house work as well. Many were left in splits and asked Shahid to tweet a photo of himself doing the household chores as well.

Check out the Twitter conversation between Shahid and a fan:

Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara? https://t.co/KMeKGlaqSf — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen in Jersey remake with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and is produced by Dil Raju, Allu Aravind and Aman Gill. It has been shot in Chandigarh and some portion of shoot is remaining. When the lockdown was announced the shoot was cancelled and Shahid returned to Mumbai to be with his family. Jersey remake is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×