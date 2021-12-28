Shahid Kapoor reveals how his dad Pankaj Kapur would possibly react to his kissing scenes.

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey was set to take the theatres by storm next weekend and the actor has been going all out with the film's promotions. During one such promotion, Shahid appeared on comedian Kapil Sharma's show and was asked if he takes any advice from his father Pankaj Kapur. For the unversed, Shahid will be sharing screen space with Pankaj in Jersey.

Speaking in Hindi, the actor said, "I ask him. But it is not his nature to comment on others’ acting. I think it is because he is such a superior actor that he finds others’ acting very bad. He must be thinking that he can’t explain so much to the other person, so it’s better to just praise."

Shahid added, "He is so good as an actor that it doesn’t make sense to ask him. For him, it will always be a bad shot. But sometimes, he says that he liked what I did. And it’s very special for me." The comedian then fooled around and asked if the actor took any advice from his dad for kissing scenes.

Jokingly imitating his father's possible reaction, Shahid said, "Aur beta, aaj kaunsi shooting chal rahi hai? Oho, Mrunal bhi aayi hai (So, son, what are you shooting today? Oh, Mrunal is here too). What are the dialogues of today’s scene?"

To which Kapil Sharma, mimicking Pankaj Kapur, added, "Actor toh main bade kamaal ka hoon lekin kismat teri badi kamaal ki hai (I am a great actor but you are the one with great luck)."

In Jersey, Pankaj will be playing Shahid's onscreen cricket coach and they've shared several crucial scenes in the film.

ALSO READ: Upcoming mythological movies in 2022: Brahmastra to Prithviraj, these epic films will take big screen by storm