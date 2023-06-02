Shahid Kapoor reveals Mira Rajput wanted kids Misha and Zain to watch Jab We Met for THIS reason

Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Bloody Daddy. The trailer was launched recently and it doubled the excitement amongst netizens. Shahid has teamed up with director Ali Abbas Zafar for the first time. Amid the promotions, Shahid recently said during an interview that he doesn't like his kids Misha and Zain to see his work. He even revealed that they recently watched his film Jab We Met in theatres and it is the first film of his that they saw.

Shahid Kapoor reveals why Mira Rajput wanted Misha and Zain to watch Jab We Met

During an interaction with Instant Bollywood, Shahid revealed that Mira wanted their kids to watch Jab We Met, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan because it is the 'only film where he is not hitting people'. When Shahid was asked how his kids react when they see him on-screen, he said, "I don’t like them seeing me much. So, first day their first question was 'Why do people come up to you?' Because they hadn’t seen much of my work. Now, recently they just saw Jab We Met."

He continued, "It had come out in theatres. So, my mom took them to see it and Mira wanted them to go and see it. She was like 'This is one film where you are not like hitting people and doing all this intense stuff. It is a family viewing kind of film, so I want them to go and see it'. So, that actually, I think the first film of mine that they saw."

Jab We Met was helmed by Imtiaz Ali and it was released in 2007. The film won several hearts and it has still continued to remain everyone's favourite. During the Valentine's Day week, the film was re-released in theatres and the audience went gaga over it. A lot of videos were shared online that featured the audience's reaction. They were seen hooting and dancing to the hit songs while watching the film. Shahid also reacted on Twitter and he was overjoyed to see the audience showering love on the film even today.

Meanwhile, Shahid's Bloody Daddy will release on June 9 on Jio Cinema. Next, he will be seen in an untitled film with Kriti Sanon.