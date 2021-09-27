Shahid Kapoor reveals Nani inspired him to do Jersey; Calls co star Mrunal Thakur ‘lovely & talented’

Fans are eagerly waiting for Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming movie Jersey that is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu movie of the same name. Ever since this sports drama was announced fans could not keep calm. Till now only titbits of the movie has been out and Shahid has not spoken much about the film, but today the actor decided to keep a Q & A session with fans who wanted to know a lot about Jersey. Shahid is on a revealing spree and he is going on answering every question about this film that the fans are asking.

One of the first questions that a fan asked him was, “One word about @NameisNani”, to this replied, “I think @NameisNani did an amazing job in jersey. He made me cry. So I would say he inspired me to do this film.” Another fan asked him, “did you enjoy working with mrunal in jersey??” To this Shahid instantly replied, “Yes she is is lovely. We had a great time. She is extremely talented. And loads of fun.” A third fan asked him, “Jersey movie how much importance for u sir?”, Shahid replied, “It’s my best film making experience yet. Cant wait to share it with you all.” A fan who wanted to know about the Jersey director, Shahid said, “To be honest I think he is my favourite so far.”

Talking about the movie, it was announced yesterday that Jersey would release on December 31 2021. Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share this exciting news with his fans.

