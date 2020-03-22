Shahid Kapoor REVEALS Nani made him 'cry' while watching Jersey, thinks Prabhas is 'amazing'

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor will be playing the lead in the Hindi remake of Nani starrer Jersey.

was in the midst of shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh when the actor had to call off the shoot and return to Mumbai due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Now, that Shahid is home and making the most of his time with his family, the actor decided to use the opportunity to interact with his fans and conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' on Instagram. His fans did not waste the opportunity and made sure to ask Shahid some important questions.

Shahid kept his answers fun and also dished out his opinion on some south stars. For the unversed, Shahid will be playing the lead in the Hindi remake of Nani starrer Jersey. One fan asked him to describe actor Nani in one word. However, Shahid couldn't just describe him in a word and instead revealed, "He was fantastic. Made me cry so many times in the movie."

Another south fan asked Shahid his thoughts on Prabhas. And he said, "He (Prabhas) is amazing." A die-hard SRK fan was also among the ones who posed a question and asked "One word for SRK?". Shahid replied, "Hope to see him back on screen soon." Check out some of Shahid's replies below:

Jersey went on floors in Chandigarh recently and Shahid had also begun prep to step into the role of a cricketer much earlier. He was almost away for 50 days for a run on a schedule that the team put in place for Jersey. Are you looking forward to see Shahid in Jersey? Let us know in the comments below.

