Shahid Kapoor reveals reason behind fights with wife Mira Rajput and it is every couple ever

Actor Shahid Kapoor is preparing for the premiere of his romantic comedy, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Kriti Sanon. In the movie, Kriti portrays a robot named Sifra who develops feelings for Shahid's character, a robot scientist. During recent promotional events, the actors discussed the increasing reliance on Artificial Intelligence and technology, leading Shahid to reveal the primary cause of arguments between him and his wife, Mira Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor reveals the main reason of fights with Mira Rajput

Recently, during an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Shahid Kapoor mentioned that Mira Rajput frequently expresses concern to him about him not allocating sufficient time to her, despite the fact that she herself spends most of her time on her phone. He said, “I fight with Mira every time about this. She is like, ‘You never have time for me’. I am like, ‘Okay babe’ and I keep my phone down. Then I am waiting for her and she is on her phone for 15 minutes.”

He mentioned that after 15 minutes, she glances at him and asks, ‘What?" He responds, "Nothing, I have time for you." Then she replies, "I have two more things to do, just one second, this is very important." Shahid and Mira have been married for nearly nine years. They have two children, a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain.

During the conversation, Shahid also shared his relationship advice by saying that women dislike boredom the most. If you keep them engaged and entertained, they stay interested. Even if you're very kind, they may lose interest in you. He added, “They need a tinge of bad in you as well so that they can fight with you and make you a better being.”

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

When Shahid entered the film industry, his roles and charisma earned him the label of 'chocolate boy'. However, he has since starred in various genres and captured the hearts of millions. Following movies like Kabir Singh, Jersey, and Bloody Daddy this year, he is now preparing for the release of a romantic comedy film with Kriti Sanon called Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Additionally, he will appear in an investigative crime drama called Deva, where he plays a police officer opposite Pooja Hegde.

More about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

The film, named Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: An Impossible Love Story, is presented as a family-friendly movie that tells the story of a man who falls deeply in love with a woman named SIFRA and wishes to marry her. However, things take an unexpected turn when it's revealed that SIFRA is actually a robot. The trailer offers a captivating peek into this unusual romance, ensuring a mix of feelings and unexpected turns in the storyline.

The movie, set to be an exhilarating journey, stars a fantastic ensemble cast, which includes seasoned actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia, along with the main pair Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The upbeat first song, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, heightened the anticipation with its lively rhythm, showcasing Shahid and Kriti's stylish dance moves.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, who are also responsible for the story, screenplay, and dialogues, is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. This captivating romance is scheduled to release in theaters on February 9, 2024, just in time for Valentine's week.

