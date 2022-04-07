Shahid Kapoor reveals remaking Jersey in Bollywood was difficult; Says ‘You have to do it with respect…’

Shahid Kapoor is all geared up for the release of his film Jersey. The film got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is finally about to release in a couple of days. Well, Shahid along with the leading lady, Mrunal Thakur is on a promotions spree. We all know that this film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu superhit film of the same name that was headlined by Nani. In a recent interview when Shahid was asked if he did add his touch to the film to make it different from the Telugu version? The actor opened his heart out and explained how the team tried to understand the cultural authenticity of the film and tried to make it original.

Talking about this entire process being difficult Shahid Kapoor said that there are so many value additions that happen and then the cultural authenticity that you understand about the film does not remain the same. The basic structure remains the same you just change the clothes, add new emotions, add a new feel to it. He added, “You have to make it original and you have to make it your’s and you have to do it with a lot of respect for the original film.” Having said this the actor also added that it is very difficult to not let your ego come in between and not lose your self-respect also. You have to do it in your own way but also make sure to retain all the important things so that sometimes is very difficult.

Shahid Kapoor also added that you do not feel the freedom and you feel very responsible that the original film was very nice and you shouldn’t spoil it.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor on Mira Rajput being critical of his craft: She doesn't waste time on my bad films