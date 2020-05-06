Shahid Kapoor REVEALS two traits he dislikes about his father Pankaj Kapur and those are quite intriguing

Shahid Kapoor, who was seen winning the hearts in Kabir Singh, is currently enjoying his quarantine break with his family.

, who is a brilliant actor, has also won hearts with his family man image. Not just he is the perfect husband to wife Mira Rajput and a dotting father to his kids Misha and Zain, but he is also a loving son to his parents Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azim. In fact, the Udta Punjab actor shares a great bond with his father Pankaj Kapur who was also seen during his birthday celebrations early this year. And while Shahid is often compared to his father in several ways and even shares a friendly bond with him, the Kabir Singh star, in one of his interviews, revealed there are certain things he dislikes about his father.

Talking about his father Pankaj Kapur, Sasha revealed that while there are things about the veteran actor that he finds amazing, there are two traits which he doesn’t want to inherit in him as a father. Wondering what it is? Well, it’s Pankaj Kapur short temper and being over protective for his kids. “He's a bit hyper and he's a bit over-protective. So, those are the two things that I hope I don't do this to my child,” Shahid had stated.

Well, only time will reveal if Shahid will be following his father’s footsteps or will be an uber cool father. As of now, the Padmaavat star is busy enjoying the quarantine break with his wife and kids. Talking about the work front, Shahid, who has been basking in the success of Kabir Singh, will be next seen Jersey. The movie happens to be the official remake of Telugu sports drama Jersey which features Nani in the lead. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

Credits :Lehren Retro

