Shahid Kapoor revisits cricket practice session for Jersey with throwback video; Says 'Can't wait to get back'
Actor Shahid Kapoor has been staying away from sets of his film Jersey since March 2020, as the shoots were postponed to later due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Post that, Shahid made his way back to Mumbai and since then, he has been staying at home with wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain. However, being the dedicated actor, he has been missing the sets of his film. Recently, while the actor was missing the sets of his film, he shared a throwback video of his practice sessions and expressed how much he missed it.
Taking to Instagram, Shahid dropped a video of playing cricket in the field with his team while he was preparing for Jersey. Recalling those days, Shahid mentioned that he was missing his boys and that he cannot wait to return to sets of the film. In the film, Shahid will be seen playing a Ranji player who apparently gets involved in board politics. The film is a remake of Telugu hit starring Nani.
Shahid shared the video and wrote, "Can’t wait to get back. Missing my boys @rajivmehra1988 n @harshuln #jersey." Fans too were left excited with yet another glimpse of the handsome star on the sets of Jersey.
Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's post:
Meanwhile, off late, Shahid has been on a spree of sharing photos on social media and most of them have been monochrome pictures. The actor recently celebrated his wife Mira Rajput's birthday at home and shared a sweet wish for her on social media. On the work front, it is rumoured that the shoot for Jersey may kick off soon. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. It is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. A new release date is yet to be announced.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Serial cheater, charsi babu
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Buddha dnt throw your back out. Funny how has been actors continue to milk the glory from previous roles.Live in the present uncle. There are better actors out their who dnt count on their looks. Looks fade but talent doesn't. Shame you never had either. Mira thinks she is a wag. No make up looks, glamorous looks. Nobody cares. Chal hatt.