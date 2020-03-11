Shahid Kapoor riding a Royal Enfield in THIS video from Jersey sets will make you nostalgic about Kabir Singh

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Shahid Kapoor, who is working on Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey, was seen reliving his Kabir Singh days on the sets as he was seen riding a Royal Enfield once again.

’s fans have a big reason to rejoice as after winning hearts with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, the superstar is returning with a yet another remake of a Telugu blockbuster. We are talking about Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey. The movie will feature Shahid playing the role of a cricketer for the first time on the big screen. While pictures of the actor from the cricket ground have been doing the rounds on social media for a while now, we have got hands on another video from the sets of Jersey.

In the video, the Padmaavat actor was seen riding a silver and black coloured Royal Enfield bike and had a child actor sitting behind him. Dressed in a dark coloured sweatshirt and blue denims and sports shoes, Shahid did look dapper in the video from Jersey sets. Interestingly, this video made us nostalgic about Shahid’s performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh. Remember how he made us drool over his rebellious swag when every time he was seen riding a bike in the movie.

Meanwhile, Shahid is busy honing his skills with the bat with Dinesh Lad who happens to be the coach of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. Apart from Dinesh, Shahid is also being trained under several Ranji Trophy coaches as well for the film in order to get into the skin of the character and give his best for the role. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also feature Mrunal Thakur in the lead and will be hitting the screens on August 28, 2020.

