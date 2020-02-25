Shahid Kapoor rings in his birthday with Mira Rajput as she posts a happy picture with the 'love of her life'

Mira Rajput shared a photo with birthday boy Shahid Kapoor on her social media, and also wished him as they smiled their way post midnight.

is celebrating his 39th birthday today and well, the actor has a working birthday since he is shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh. He has been keeping busy with the film's schedule and also went on to reveal that he did not want to take a break from the schedule, however, he did add how he will get some time off when his family gets there and well, we have a glimpse of it, after all, thanks to wife Mira Rajput.

Mira shared a photo with Shahid on her social media and while Shahid looked a tad bit tired, Mira was beaming with joy as she stood by the love of her life, as she calls him. Now that is what we call a sweet and simple wish, don't we? It is always overwhelming when family sneaks in to spend some quality time in the middle of work? Well, both their smiling faces are proof that Shahid's birthday has begun on a happy note, and here's proof.

Check out Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's photo right here:

Meanwhile, Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, and the movie did extremely well at the box office. However, it did receive a lot of backlash for the patriarchy it promotes, however, there have been arguments about it time and again.

