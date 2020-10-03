Shahid Kapoor roots for brother Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's film Khaali Peeli and urges all to watch it

Shahid Kapoor took to social media to give a special shout out to Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli. The Jersey star rooted for his brother and shared the link of the film on Instagram.

Actor joined the likes of other celebs from Bollywood to give a shout out to his brother Ishaan Khatter and his co-star Ananya Panday for their recent release Khaali Peeli. Ananya and Ishaan starrer Khaali Peeli released on October 2 on an OTT platform and drive-in cinemas and on this occasion, Shahid took to social media to root for his brother's film. The Kabir Singh star has always cheered for his brother when it comes to his projects and once again he did so.

Taking to his Instagram story, Shahid shared the link to see the film along with a sweet note for brother Ishaan and Ananya. The Jersey star wrote, "All the best @IshaanKhatter @AnanyaPanday and the entire team. Go Watch it you all." With this, Shahid left fans in awe of his gesture for his brother Ishaan's film with Ananya. The film released yesterday and opened to a positive response from netizens. Many celebs also shared their views about it on social media.

However, it was Shahid's shout out to Ishaan, Ananya and team of Khaali Peeli that stole the show. Often Ishaan and Shahid indulge in social media exchange in the comments on their posts and fans love every bit of it.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's shout out for brother Ishaan and Ananya for Khaali Peeli:

Meanwhile, Khaali Peeli starring Ananya and Ishaan in the lead released on ZeePlex and drive-in cinemas. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist. The trailer received a good response from fans. Now, that the film has been released, it remains to be seen what the audiences think about it. It is helmed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Himanshu Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios.

Also Read|Khaali Peeli Twitter Review: Ishaan Khatter starrer opens to mixed reviews; Ananya Panday steals the show

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×