Shahid Kapoor’s b'day celebration with Mira, Ananya, Ishaan was all about laughter & ‘best times’; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor recently celebrated his birthday and social media was filled with wishes for the actor. Well, one of the most special wishes came in from actor’s wife Mira Rajput who is quite active on social media. The Jersey actor threw a birthday bash at his house and we saw a lot of celebs, from Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and others coming in for the celebration. Today, he took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse from his birthday celebration and it was all about laughter, fun, and good times.

In the video, we can see a collage of several group pictures that appeared to have been clicked at Shahid Kapoor’s backyard. The décor looked perfect and dreamy. In the pictures, we can spot several known faces like Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kunal Rawal, Mira Rajput, and others. This video is proof of the fact that Shahid had a great time. Sharing this video, the actor wrote, “#besttimes”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the sports drama Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. This movie's release date is April 14th. It is an official remake of a Telugu film of the same name, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The sports drama was initially slated to release in December 2021, however, the release was postponed owing to a spike in COVID 19 cases. Jersey will now release on April 14 this year. Jersey is helmed by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill, three South Indian film producers.

