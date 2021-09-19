Shahid Kapoor’s black & white mirror selfie will make you fall in love with him; PIC inside

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most good-looking actors in Bollywood. He knows how to keeps his fans hooked to his page. The actor often keeps giving us a glimpse of his work life or personal life on his Instagram handle. This time too the Kabir Singh actor gave us all a glimpse of him and we bet that this black and white picture of Shahid will make all his fans go weak on their knees.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shahid Kapoor posted a picture of him that looked like a mirror selfie. In the picture, Shahid wore a greyish white t-shirt and stood in front of a mirror to pose and click a picture of him. His face was partially cut in the picture. The actor sported a bearded and moustached look and wore a chain around his neck. This black and white picture will surely make you all fall harder in love with him.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, earlier, Shahid's airport look also grabbed everyone's attention. The dapper star opted for an all-black look for his travel time and managed to nail it like a boss. Previously, Shahid was spending time with Mira and he had joined her on her birthday. The two spent time together in the hills and the star's wife shared photos on social media with fans.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film starring Nani. The film is all set to release on Diwali 2021. Besides this, Shahid also has Raj & DK's web series with Raashi Khanna.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nani says Shahid Kapoor’s Hindi version of Jersey looks promising: ‘I think he will do it better’