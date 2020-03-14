Shahid Kapoor’s BTS pics from Kabir Singh proves he’s an epitome of dedication & aims perfection; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As Shahid Kapoor is busy shooting for Jersey, these behind the scenes pictures from Kabir Singh which speaks volumes about his dedication.

and Kiara Advani gave their career best movies with 2019 release Kabir Singh. The movie was a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and managed to be one of the top grosser of the year. Everyone was in awe of Shahid’s performance as Kabir Singh and it was difficult to get over his swag of a rebel. Needless to say, it wasn’t a cake walk for the actor to turn into Kabir Singh and he did put in a lot of efforts for the role.

Interestingly, we have got our hands on some of the rarely seen behind the scene pics from Kabir Singh sets which give a glimpse about his dedication towards his work. In one of the pics, Shahid and Kiara were seen engrossed as they looked at their shot in the camera. While the two had intense looks on their faces it was evident that the all they want was perfection in the shot. The other pictures featured Shahid in conversation with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga as they discussed a scene. The actor looked completely engaged in the conversation which spoke volumes about his dedication and passion.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s BTS pics from Kabir Singh shooting:

After basking in the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid is now working on another Telugu remake Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey will feature Shahid in the role of a cricketer and the actor is busy honing his skills with bat these days. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur in the lead and will be hitting the screens on August 28, 2020.

