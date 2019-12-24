Shahid Kapoor’s comment on wife Mira Rajput’s pretty pic reminds us what dreamy love looks like; Check it out

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the most loved couples in Bollywood. A day back, Mira shared an adorable picture and hubby Shahid couldn’t resist dropping a love-filled comment on it. Check it out.

Among the most adored Bollywood couples, and Mira Rajput’s name shines right at the top. Every time, Shahid and Mira step out together for an event, fans can’t help but stare at this gorgeous B-town duo. Often, the PDA between the Kabir Singh star and his wife on social media is what attracts the attention of the world to them. Be it sharing adorable photos together or just dropping sweet comments on each other’s photos, Shahid and Mira’s PDA is just beyond words.

Speaking of this, recently, Mira shared a gorgeous dreamy photo on Instagram which left hubby Shahid swooning. In the photo, Mira can be seen posing in a park with a sun in the backdrop. Dressed in a rust poncho with jeans and sneakers, Mira looked pretty and chic. She captioned the photo as, “Such a feelin's comin' over me There is wonder in 'most every thing I see Not a cloud in the sky, got the sun in my eyes And I won't be surprised if it's a dream I’m on the top of the world.”

Shahid couldn’t help but be in awe of his ladylove. The Jersey star dropped a love-filled comment on the same that left his fans completely speechless. Shahid wrote, “The sun looks pale compared to you.” Mira’s photo surely grabbed eyeballs but it is Shahid’s comment that stole the show in the end.

Meanwhile, Shahid is currently in Chandigarh for the shooting of his film, Jersey. In the film, Shahid will be seen essaying the life of a Ranji player who gets entangled in politics of the team and doesn’t make it to the Indian cricket team. It also stars Super 30 star Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid in the film. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Jersey is a remake of a Telugu film that starred Nani. It is produced by Dil Raju, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill. It is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

