Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha is the cutest birthday girl in this adorable PIC shared by mommy Mira

and Mira Kapoor are on cloud nine as their munchkin, Misha, turned 5 today. The proud parents were prepping up for the special day, and finally, mommy Mira treated her fans with a glimpse of her adorable ‘little star’, who donned a princess dress on her birthday. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, “Happy birthday my little star”.

Earlier today, Shahid and Mira penned heartfelt birthday notes for their princess on social media. Sharing a picture of a rainbow coloured cake with sprinkles, Mira shared a note on behalf of her and Shahid and spoke about how their life changed post Misha’s arrival. The note read as, “Our life began to play technicolour when you were born my darling Misha. Keep shining, be happy and reach for the stars and the rainbows. You are the light of our lives sweetheart. The Lord’s Grace in abundance and love forever. Mumma & Papa”. Misha is one of the cutest star kids. The couple’s fans have enjoyed seeing the little girl grow, thanks to Mira’s various Instagram posts.

Take a look:

Mira and Shahid’s pictures with Misha are just proof of their unconditional love for her. Shahid and Mira, who tied the knot in July 2015, welcomed their first child Misha in August 2016 and were blessed with Zain in September 2018.

Previously, mom Mira Rajput marked the birthday arrival month of her little munchkin. She took to Instagram handle and wrote, “Let me love you a little more, before you’re not so little anymore. On some days my big girl still wants to hug me and sleep..And yes you wonder aren’t they old enough? But that’s what.. thankfully not just yet #birthdaymonth #virgogirls #mybaby”.