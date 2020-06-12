Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha is the cutest rockstar on the internet as she plays drums in a throwback video

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani and next, he will be seen as a cricketer in Jersey

and Mira Rajput are doting parents to Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor, and as much as netizens love to loved-up photos of Mira and Shahid, they equally love it when Misha and Zain accompany Shahid and Mira in the city. As we speak, Misha and Zain are quarantining at home with their parents, and due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since we don’t get to see paparazzi photos of the kids and of course, their parents, we browsed through the internet only to find a throwback and adorably cute video, at that, of Misha Kapoor wherein she is seen playing the drums, in what looks like a birthday party.

In the said video, Shahid Kapoor’s daughter, Misha, is seen wearing a floral hot pink dress paired with coordinated shoes, and here, she is seen happily playing the drums. That said, a few days back, it was being reported that Shahid Kapoor has come to the aid of Bollywood dancers as he transferred funds to background dancers with whom he had worked in Bollywood. As per a report, the 39-year-old actor transferred money to the bank accounts of around 40 dancers with whom he had worked in the past in movies such as Ishq Vishq and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani and next, he will be seen in Jersey. Prior to the lockdown, Shahid was shooting in Punjab for Jersey, however, due to the pandemic, the films’ shooting was stalled.

Check out Shahid Kapoor's daughter, Misha's video here:

