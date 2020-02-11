Shahid Kapoor’s daughter, Misha turns artist as she draws mehendi on mom Mira Kapoor's hand; See PHOTO

Post Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur.

and Mira Rajput are proud parents to Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor, and although daddy Shahid is busy shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh, mommy Mira makes sure to share sneak-peek from the mother-daughter fun on Instagram, and today, Mira took to social media to share a photo of her hand wherein Misha drew mehendi with sketch pens and alongside the photos, Mira wrote, “Mehndi by Missy….”

While Misha was born in 2016, Zain was born in 2018, and a day before Shahid jetted off to Chandigarh, Mira shared a loved-up photo with Shahid on Instagram and the photo showed Shahid posing in athletic wear while Misha tugged onto him, facing away from the camera. Often, when Shahid Kapoor is in town, he is papped taking Misha for grocery shopping and we totally love to see this father-daughter duo together.

A few weeks back, while shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh, Shahid suffered an injury when he was rehearsing for a shot in Mohali and got struck by a ball on his mouth. After nursing few stitches around his lip, Shahid is back to shooting in Chandigarh. After getting injured, all of Shahid fans took to social media to wish him speedy recovery, and later, this Ishq Vishk actor took to Twitter to thank all his fans as he wrote, “Thank you for all the concern. Yes, I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all..” For all those who don’t know, Jersey is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film of the same name and the film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also directed the original movie. In Jersey, Shahid Kapoor will be paired opposite Mrunal Thakur.

