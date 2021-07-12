Shahid Kapoor’s debut film ‘Ishq Vishk’ director Ken Ghosh speaks on fallout: We are too old for that stuff

Ken Ghosh has recently directed Akshaye Khanna starrer State of Siege: Temple Attack. Read further to know his take on the fallout with Shahid Kapoor.

started his journey in the world of Bollywood with Ken Ghosh’s directorial college romance film called ‘Ishq Vishk’ which came out in 2003. The film was an instant success and it kickstarted Shahid’s career as the latest heartthrob. The duo later collaborated for two other films including ‘Fida’, which came out in 2004, and ‘Chance Pe Dance’ which was released in 2010 remains to be their last outing together. There were reports that the duo had a fallout while filming Chance Pe Dance which also starred Genelia D’Souza in one of the lead roles. Ken Ghosh has recently directed Stage of Siege: Temple Attack.

Shahid Kapoor’s career is at its all-time high with the release of his last blockbuster Kabir Singh. In a recent conversation with News18, Ken Ghosh spoke about the fallout between him and Shahid. He said, “There are always ups and downs in every relationship… now we are too old for that stuff.” Will there be a collaboration between the two in the future? “Right now there are no plans as such,” he replied. Ken had also recently directed a popular web series called Abhay and he is back on the same streaming platform with the State of Siege: Temple Attack.

Speaking about the comparison between the State of Siege: 26/11 and State of Siege: Temple Attack with News18, Ken said, “26/11 was a much bigger event in terms of number of terrorists and number of locations, there was Taj and Oberoi and others. There was a lot to tell in terms of the story because it was a much bigger terrorist event. Akshardham was comparatively smaller. There wasn’t enough material for eight episodes, and it made for a much slicker 90-minute film. This is a better format to engage the audience and tell this story, which is a very important story to be told.”

