Shahid Kapoor’s hilarious reply on wifey Mira Rajput’s latest post will crack you up

Celebrity wife Mira Rajput aptly knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. She regularly takes to Instagram to treat her followers with regular glimpses of her at-home activities, be it her culinary quests or jewellery making sessions. But what stands out most in Mira’s online updates is her versatile and on-fleek ensembles. However, it was husband Shahid Kapoor’s hilarious reply to her latest post that stole all the attention this time.

It so happened that on Friday night, Mira Rajput shared a gorgeous photo of herself donning a floral ensemble. Black statement purse and sport shoes were used as an accessory to complete her look. While sharing the picture online, Mira greeted her followers saying ‘Hello’. When the post caught the attention of Shahid Kapoor, he immediately resorted to her wife’s comment section to drop a hilarious reply that read, “Aawaz aa rahi hai aapko? (Can you hear me?)” This quirky Adele twist has left their followers burst out in laughter.

Check out their hilarious social media banter in the post below:

In other news, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor previously hit the headlines for their stunning vacation photos in the Maldives.The Bollywood power couple did not miss a single chance to give fans a sneak peek into their holidays via social media, thereby igniting the wanderlust hearts of their followers. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a private ceremony in July 2015. They were blessed with their first child, daughter, Misha, in August 2016. The couple welcomed their second kid, son, Zain, in September 2018.

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor last featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic-drama, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the remake of the South sports drama titled Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur headlining the female lead character.

ALSO READ| Mira Rajput drops a romantic pic with Shahid Kapoor but her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham inspired note wins hearts