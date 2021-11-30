Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey or Ranveer Singh’s 83: Which sports drama are you excited to watch? Vote

In recent times, many films' release dates were announced and trailers were also released. Fans are eagerly looking forward to their releases. Recently, Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Jersey's trailer was released and it received an overwhelming response from the audience. The sports drama which is an official remake of a Telugu film with the same name will be releasing in theatres on December 31. And today, Ranveer Singh’s most talked-about film 83's trailer was also released. This is also a sports drama.

Ranveer and Deepika starrer is based on India’s historic World Cup win and the lead actor is playing the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev. The film is trending on social media and will be releasing on December 24 this year. Fans have been waiting for the film for a long time as its release was postponed due to the pandemic. That means, the year will be ending with two sports dramas of the two most promising actors. It will be really interesting to see them on screen after a long time.

Talking about the 83 trailer, the video opens with a scene from India vs Zimbabwe match in 1983. And Indians are waiting for the team to win the match. But before that historic day, the clip shows us their journey and what they faced. But when they win the match along with the nation and world, everyone accepts the Indian team as the strongest team.

Well, on this note, we are conducting a poll asking you which sports drama you will be watching or is excited about?

