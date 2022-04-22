Live

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey review, Ranveer's Jayeshbhai Jordaar song, Priyanka Chopra's bday plan: LIVE Updates

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey review, Ranveer's Jayeshbhai Jordaar song, Priyanka Chopra's bday plan: LIVE Updates
After a long delay, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey is finally hitting the theatres today. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh opens up on Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s first song titled Firecracker. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has shared plans for her
After a long delay, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey is finally hitting the theatres today. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh opens up on Jayeshbhai Jordaar's first song titled Firecracker. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has shared plans for her 40th birthday. Here are all the live updates from B-Town.
April 22, 2022, 11:06 am IST
Alia Bhatt responds to Samara Sahni's welcome post

As Samara Sahni welcomed her mami Alia Bhatt to the family with a sweet post, the new bride as sent love to the little girl. Alia, who had tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, replied to Samara's post and wrote, "Love you Samuuu"

 

April 22, 2022, 10:25 am IST
Ranveer Singh spills the beans about Jayeshbhai Jordaar's first song Firecracker

After winning hearts with an entertaining trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh has now opened up on the first song of the movie which is titled as Firecracker. Talking to Mid Day, Ranveer said that he performed the song without any choreographer. "Maneesh Sharma and Divyang Thakkar were clear that since I have performed the character and gone through his entire journey, they wanted me to do a freestyle dance, just as Jayesh would," he was quoted saying.

April 22, 2022, 10:04 am IST
Priyanka Chopra opens up on her plans for 40th birthday

Priyanka Chopra, who has embraced motherhood early this year, has called 2022 a life-changing year. She also opened up on her plans for her 40th birthday celebration and said, "I hope I have sand between my toes while I turn 40"

April 22, 2022, 09:50 am IST
Jersey Review: Shahid Kapoor delivers an outstanding performance in the sports drama

As Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey has hit the screens today, the Kabir Singh actor has managed to leave a mark with his superlative performance in the sports drama. To note, Jersey is a remake of the National Award winning Telugu film of the same name.

