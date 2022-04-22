Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey review, Ranveer's Jayeshbhai Jordaar song, Priyanka Chopra's bday plan: LIVE Updates

After a long delay, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey is finally hitting the theatres today. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh opens up on Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s first song titled Firecracker. Meanwhile,

After a long delay, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey is finally hitting the theatres today. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh opens up on Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s first song titled Firecracker. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has shared plans for her 40th birthday. Here are all the live updates from B-Town.